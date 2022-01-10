Short Interest in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Declines By 17.9%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 4,070,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 786,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $294.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $152,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $335,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,651 shares of company stock worth $552,572. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after buying an additional 1,536,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,490,000 after buying an additional 870,796 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $9,208,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 108.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 610,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 317,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 252,765 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

