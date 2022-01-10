Short Interest in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expands By 19.5%

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 878,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 312,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $77.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.78. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $74.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average of $83.74.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,046,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maximus by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Maximus by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Maximus by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 4.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.