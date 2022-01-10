Short Interest in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Decreases By 23.1%

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 42,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

MRTN stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

