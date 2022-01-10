Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Drops By 22.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PSCH opened at $167.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $166.02 and a 12-month high of $199.88.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.