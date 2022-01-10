Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Rises By 20.0%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BSMR stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $409,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $219,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 109.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter.

