Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Rises By 20.0%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
BSMR stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.
