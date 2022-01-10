Short Interest in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Drops By 18.8%

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

FICS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.57. 4,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $669,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 173.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 26,170 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $1,356,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $996,000.

