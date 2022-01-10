Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Decreases By 25.5%

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 3,978,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after acquiring an additional 79,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

