Short Interest in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Declines By 15.7%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BJRI opened at $33.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $787.21 million, a PE ratio of -43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,902,000 after acquiring an additional 141,527 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,348,000 after acquiring an additional 278,601 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 882,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,860,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,048,000 after acquiring an additional 36,853 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on BJRI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

