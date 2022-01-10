Short Interest in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Declines By 15.7%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 379,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of BJRI opened at $33.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $787.21 million, a PE ratio of -43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on BJRI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
