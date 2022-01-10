Short Interest in BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Rises By 19.7%

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BLRDF stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

