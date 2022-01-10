Short Interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Declines By 19.7%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 296,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 822,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Antelope Enterprise stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. Antelope Enterprise has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antelope Enterprise by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 156,676.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antelope Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

