Shore Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Greggs (LON:GRG)

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRG. Barclays increased their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,055 ($41.17) to GBX 3,340 ($45.01) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,300 ($44.47) to GBX 3,600 ($48.51) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Greggs stock opened at GBX 3,062 ($41.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,118.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,948.84. Greggs has a 1 year low of GBX 1,789 ($24.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,443 ($46.40).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

