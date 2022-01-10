Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) dropped 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.18 and last traded at $35.28. Approximately 2,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 215,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 11.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 13,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.