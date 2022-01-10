Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,016 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 112,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAC. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

NYSE TAC opened at $11.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.17. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -8.29%.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

