Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases Shares of 3,563 Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,563 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ORA opened at $75.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average is $72.20. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

