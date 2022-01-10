Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 52.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in United Bankshares by 431.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 267,278 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 64.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

UBSI opened at $38.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.49 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

