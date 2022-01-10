Shell Asset Management Co. Has $220,000 Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CADE shares. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $33.42 on Monday. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

