SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 82,074 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,074 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $33.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.82. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

