SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,848 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,510,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,474 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,039,000 after buying an additional 1,268,398 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,263,000 after buying an additional 933,365 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,774,000 after buying an additional 830,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,219,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,237,000 after buying an additional 417,285 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $112.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.02. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $80.53 and a fifty-two week high of $112.39. The company has a market cap of $159.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.98.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

