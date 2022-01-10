SG Americas Securities LLC Has $970,000 Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 707.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,704,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,525,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $92.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.41. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $143.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.84.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.14%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USPH. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

