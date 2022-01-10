SG Americas Securities LLC Has $935,000 Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,480 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 11,146 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,798 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,699,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,095 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $42.05 on Monday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.61.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.