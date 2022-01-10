SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ERTH. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000.

NYSEARCA:ERTH opened at $63.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.13. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1-year low of $61.32 and a 1-year high of $83.84.

