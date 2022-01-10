SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SFSLF stock opened at $114.80 on Thursday. SFS Group has a 1 year low of $91.40 and a 1 year high of $114.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.80.

About SFS Group

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision moulded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

