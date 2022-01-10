Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $40.05 on Friday. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $40.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.39.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

