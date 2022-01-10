Sernova (CVE:SVA) Stock Price Down 14.2%

Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA) shares traded down 14.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.82. 1,108,136 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 895,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.12.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a quick ratio of 27.61 and a current ratio of 27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$440.39 million and a PE ratio of -65.00.

Sernova Company Profile (CVE:SVA)

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch System and associated technologies, including the cell pouch and systemic and/or locally immune protected therapeutic cells and tissues. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells or tissues for the treatment of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, hemophilia, and hypothyroid disease.

