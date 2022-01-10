Senior (OTC:SNIRF) and Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Critical Contrast

Senior (OTC:SNIRF) and Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Spirit AeroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Spirit AeroSystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Senior has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit AeroSystems has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Senior and Spirit AeroSystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senior $942.05 million 0.90 -$218.57 million N/A N/A Spirit AeroSystems $3.40 billion 1.46 -$865.70 million ($6.89) -6.89

Senior has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spirit AeroSystems.

Profitability

This table compares Senior and Spirit AeroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senior N/A N/A N/A Spirit AeroSystems -19.06% -65.08% -5.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Senior and Spirit AeroSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senior 0 1 0 0 2.00 Spirit AeroSystems 0 0 12 0 3.00

Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.66%. Given Spirit AeroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit AeroSystems is more favorable than Senior.

Summary

Spirit AeroSystems beats Senior on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senior

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control. The Flexonics division manufactures flexible automotive components, and offers products for land vehicle emission control and industrial process control applications which include exhaust gas recycling coolers, fuel mixing & distribution systems, flexible couplings, engineered expansion joints, dampers & diverters, flexible hose assemblies & control bellows, and fuel cells & heat exchangers. Senior was founded by David Lycett Green on December 18, 1933 and is headquartered in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems. The Propulsion Systems segment offers struts or pylons, nacelles, and related engine components. The Wing Systems segment includes the development, production, and marketing of wings, wing components, and other miscellaneous structural parts to primarily aircraft original equipment manufacturer, related spares, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

