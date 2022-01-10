Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Position Reduced by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 828,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,390 shares during the quarter. Semtech makes up approximately 2.4% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $64,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Semtech by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after buying an additional 502,872 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Semtech by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 427,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,317,000 after purchasing an additional 68,713 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,992,000 after purchasing an additional 113,869 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 853,082 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Semtech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,960. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

In other Semtech news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,786. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

