Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 376 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $132.98 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.