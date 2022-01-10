Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,411 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGN. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

OGN opened at $32.41 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

