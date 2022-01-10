Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $679,000 Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,145,000 after acquiring an additional 170,195 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,486,000 after buying an additional 1,493,776 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,552,000 after buying an additional 261,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,795,000 after buying an additional 126,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,141,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,806,000 after buying an additional 132,315 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO opened at $121.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.08. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $101.69 and a 52 week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Bank of America cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.64.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.