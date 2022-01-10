Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $630,000 Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Shares of OSK opened at $119.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $88.31 and a 52 week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

