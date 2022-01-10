Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $596,000 Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.60.

EGP stock opened at $210.72 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.28 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.