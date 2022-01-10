Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 12.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 436,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,179,000 after acquiring an additional 47,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chemed by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Chemed by 16.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 198,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,206,000 after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Chemed by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,766,000 after purchasing an additional 38,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chemed by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,045 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $496.19 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

