Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,009,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,959 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,758,000 after purchasing an additional 209,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,186,000 after purchasing an additional 123,917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,212,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $215,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 880,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $169.00 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.70 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.75.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

