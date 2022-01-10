Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Boosted by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.1% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,215,000 after buying an additional 262,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,874,000 after buying an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,071,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.77. 3,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,880. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $110.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.55.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.