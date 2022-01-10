Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Increased by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.94. 2,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,880. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $110.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.55.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.