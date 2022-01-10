Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 46,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.97. 72,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,212. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.