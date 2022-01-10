Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,064 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,503,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,517,000 after buying an additional 147,629 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,235,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,469,000 after purchasing an additional 550,261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,452,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,301,000 after buying an additional 527,746 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,889,000 after purchasing an additional 230,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $61.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.93. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

