Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stake Decreased by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,940,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,326,000 after buying an additional 1,324,354 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,170,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,172,000 after buying an additional 210,022 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after buying an additional 147,003 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,445,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,540,000 after buying an additional 110,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,905,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,423,000 after buying an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.72. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,660. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $44.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

