Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 436,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $13,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

SCHE stock opened at $29.62 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

