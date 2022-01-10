Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SDGR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.64. 24,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.09. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Schrödinger by 518.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schrödinger by 71.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.