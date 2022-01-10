Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 93,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE SLB opened at $35.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

