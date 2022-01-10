Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:SCYYF opened at $0.12 on Monday. Scandium International Mining has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.
Scandium International Mining Company Profile
