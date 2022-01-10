Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SCYYF opened at $0.12 on Monday. Scandium International Mining has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

Scandium International Mining Company Profile

Scandium International Mining Corp. focuses on the development of scandium mineral resources, and scandium end-use markets. Its projects include Honeybugle Scandium, Nyngan Scandium,and Kiniviemi Scandium. It operates through the Australia and United States geographical segment. The company was founded on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Sparks, NV.

