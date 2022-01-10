Savix 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,035.00 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for about $2.72 or 0.00006468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Savix has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Savix has a total market capitalization of $161,943.92 and $6,035.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00066579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 133,284 coins and its circulating supply is 59,577 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

