Sarcophagus (SARCO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.30 Million

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002193 BTC on major exchanges. Sarcophagus has a total market capitalization of $14.30 million and approximately $213,783.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sarcophagus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00056605 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00080636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.05 or 0.07355716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,627.50 or 0.99868063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00067207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003087 BTC.

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sarcophagus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sarcophagus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.