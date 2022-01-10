Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €35.50 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €35.50 ($40.34) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.

UN01 has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Uniper in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.60 ($39.32) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €35.41 ($40.24).

Uniper stock traded down €0.15 ($0.17) during trading on Monday, hitting €40.61 ($46.15). 178,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The business’s 50 day moving average is €39.75 and its 200 day moving average is €36.05. Uniper has a 52 week low of €28.24 ($32.09) and a 52 week high of €42.45 ($48.24). The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

