Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Samsonite International S.A. is a travel luggage company. It principally engaged in the design, manufacture, sourcing and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. The company’s brand portfolio consist Samsonite(R), Tumi(R), American Tourister(R), Speck(R), Gregory(R), High Sierra(R), Kamiliant(R), ebags(R), Lipault(R) and Hartmann(R). Samsonite International S.A. is based in HONG KONG. “

Get Samsonite International alerts:

Shares of Samsonite International stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. Samsonite International has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -8.01.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Samsonite International had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.00 million. Analysts expect that Samsonite International will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Samsonite International (SMSEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.