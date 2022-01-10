Sageworth Trust Co Makes New $828,000 Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,629 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,511,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,741,000 after acquiring an additional 294,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MFC. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $20.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.