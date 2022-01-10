Sageworth Trust Co Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,981 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,991,000 after buying an additional 36,771 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $135.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.98 and a 200-day moving average of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.52.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

