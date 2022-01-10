Sageworth Trust Co Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sageworth Trust Co cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 92.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $61.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average is $58.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

