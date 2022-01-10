Sageworth Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,109,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after purchasing an additional 715,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

Shares of GPN opened at $150.20 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

